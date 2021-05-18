Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS) Receives a Hold from BTIG

BTIG analyst Camilo Lyon maintained a Hold rating on Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS) on May 13. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $38.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Lyon is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -3.7% and a 42.0% success rate. Lyon covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lululemon Athletica, The Lovesac Company, and Columbia Sportswear.

Canada Goose Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $45.86, representing a 20.7% upside. In a report issued on May 13, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $41.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $50.05 and a one-year low of $19.32. Currently, Canada Goose Holdings has an average volume of 1.02M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 19 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GOOS in relation to earlier this year.

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc. designs, manufactures, distributes and retails outerwear for men, women and children. It operates through the Wholesale and Direct to Consumer segments. The Wholesale segment comprises sales made to a mix of functional and fashionable retailers, including department stores, outdoor specialty stores, individual shops, and to international distributors. The Direct to Consumer segment refers to the online sales through its e-commerce sites to customers in Austria, Belgium, Canada, China, France, Germany, Ireland, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Sweden, the United Kingdom, and the United States and sales to customers from company-owned retail stores in Boston, Calgary, Chicago, London, New York City, and Toronto. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.