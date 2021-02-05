Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS) Receives a Buy from CIBC

In a report released today, Mark Petrie from CIBC maintained a Buy rating on Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS), with a price target of C$67.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $43.82, close to its 52-week high of $45.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Petrie is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.5% and a 61.9% success rate. Petrie covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Alimentation Couche Tard, Loblaw Companies, and Canadian Tire.

Canada Goose Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $41.45, which is a -8.5% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 1, TD Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$58.00 price target.

Based on Canada Goose Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $195 million and net profit of $10.4 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $294 million and had a net profit of $60.6 million.

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc. designs, manufactures, distributes and retails outerwear for men, women and children. It operates through the Wholesale and Direct to Consumer segments. The Wholesale segment comprises sales made to a mix of functional and fashionable retailers, including department stores, outdoor specialty stores, individual shops, and to international distributors. The Direct to Consumer segment refers to the online sales through its e-commerce sites to customers in Austria, Belgium, Canada, China, France, Germany, Ireland, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Sweden, the United Kingdom, and the United States and sales to customers from company-owned retail stores in Boston, Calgary, Chicago, London, New York City, and Toronto. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.