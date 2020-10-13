Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After UBS and Cowen & Co. gave Canada Goose Holdings (NYSE: GOOS) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Susquehanna. Analyst Sam Poser maintained a Buy rating on Canada Goose Holdings yesterday and set a price target of C$55.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $34.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Poser is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.6% and a 54.3% success rate. Poser covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Wolverine World Wide, and Lululemon Athletica.

Canada Goose Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $31.59, which is a -10.6% downside from current levels. In a report issued on September 30, Cowen & Co. also upgraded the stock to Buy with a C$49.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $45.09 and a one-year low of $12.94. Currently, Canada Goose Holdings has an average volume of 1.18M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 18 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GOOS in relation to earlier this year.

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc. designs, manufactures, distributes and retails outerwear for men, women and children. It operates through the Wholesale and Direct to Consumer segments. The Wholesale segment comprises sales made to a mix of functional and fashionable retailers, including department stores, outdoor specialty stores, individual shops, and to international distributors. The Direct to Consumer segment refers to the online sales through its e-commerce sites to customers in Austria, Belgium, Canada, China, France, Germany, Ireland, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Sweden, the United Kingdom, and the United States and sales to customers from company-owned retail stores in Boston, Calgary, Chicago, London, New York City, and Toronto. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.