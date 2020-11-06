Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS) Gets a Buy Rating from Susquehanna

In a report released yesterday, Sam Poser from Susquehanna reiterated a Buy rating on Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS), with a price target of C$55.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $33.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Poser is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.4% and a 53.3% success rate. Poser covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Wolverine World Wide, and Lululemon Athletica.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Canada Goose Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $34.55, which is a 4.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 27, Berenberg Bank also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $43.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Canada Goose Holdings’ market cap is currently $3.62B and has a P/E ratio of 37.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 17.46.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 18 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GOOS in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc. designs, manufactures, distributes and retails outerwear for men, women and children. It operates through the Wholesale and Direct to Consumer segments. The Wholesale segment comprises sales made to a mix of functional and fashionable retailers, including department stores, outdoor specialty stores, individual shops, and to international distributors. The Direct to Consumer segment refers to the online sales through its e-commerce sites to customers in Austria, Belgium, Canada, China, France, Germany, Ireland, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Sweden, the United Kingdom, and the United States and sales to customers from company-owned retail stores in Boston, Calgary, Chicago, London, New York City, and Toronto. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.