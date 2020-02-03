Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS) Gets a Buy Rating from Susquehanna

In a report released today, Sam Poser from Susquehanna reiterated a Buy rating on Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS), with a price target of C$50.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $31.12, close to its 52-week low of $29.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Poser is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.0% and a 53.9% success rate. Poser covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Wolverine World Wide, Lululemon Athletica, and Deckers Outdoor.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Canada Goose Holdings with a $52.43 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $59.94 and a one-year low of $29.54. Currently, Canada Goose Holdings has an average volume of 2.31M.

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc. designs, manufactures, distributes and retails outerwear for men, women and children. It operates through the Wholesale and Direct to Consumer segments.