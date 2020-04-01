Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS) Gets a Buy Rating from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Kate Fitzsimons maintained a Buy rating on Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS) today and set a price target of C$35.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.06, close to its 52-week low of $12.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzsimons has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -29.4% and a 15.8% success rate. Fitzsimons covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Abercrombie Fitch, Burlington Stores, and Urban Outfitters.

Canada Goose Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $36.18, a 92.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 30, Wells Fargo also upgraded the stock to Buy with a C$45.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Canada Goose Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $452 million and net profit of $118 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $399 million and had a net profit of $103 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc. designs, manufactures, distributes and retails outerwear for men, women and children. It operates through the Wholesale and Direct to Consumer segments. The Wholesale segment comprises sales made to a mix of functional and fashionable retailers, including department stores, outdoor specialty stores, individual shops, and to international distributors. The Direct to Consumer segment refers to the online sales through its e-commerce sites to customers in Austria, Belgium, Canada, China, France, Germany, Ireland, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Sweden, the United Kingdom, and the United States and sales to customers from company-owned retail stores in Boston, Calgary, Chicago, London, New York City, and Toronto. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.