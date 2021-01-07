Canaccord Genuity’s Take on This Canadian Energy Stock

Canaccord Genuity analyst Anthony Petrucci maintained a Hold rating on Bonterra Energy (BNEFF) today and set a price target of C$2.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Petrucci has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -11.4% and a 31.9% success rate. Petrucci covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Tamarack Valley Energy, Crescent Point Energy, and PrairieSky Royalty.

Bonterra Energy has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $1.25.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Bonterra Energy’s market cap is currently $55.58M and has a P/E ratio of -0.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.35.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 17 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of BNEFF in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Bonterra Energy Corp. engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations focus on the Pembina Cardium, Shaunavon, and Prespatou properties. The company was founded by George Frederick Fink in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.