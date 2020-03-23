Canaccord Genuity’s Take on This Canadian Energy Company

In a report released yesterday, Dennis Fong from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on Husky Energy (HUSKF), with a price target of C$5.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.20, close to its 52-week low of $1.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Fong is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -5.8% and a 38.8% success rate. Fong covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Freehold Royalties, PrairieSky Royalty, and Abraxas Petroleum.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Husky Energy is a Hold with an average price target of $5.35, a 143.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 13, TD Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$3.50 price target.

Based on Husky Energy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $1.77 billion. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $164 million.

Husky Energy, Inc. is an international integrated energy company. It operates through two segments: Upstream and Downstream.