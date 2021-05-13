Canaccord Genuity’s Analyst Provides Guidance for This Canadian Energy Company

In a report released yesterday, John Bereznicki from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on CES Energy Solutions (CESDF), with a price target of C$2.75. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Bereznicki is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.6% and a 49.1% success rate. Bereznicki covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Trican Well Service, Pembina Pipeline, and Inter Pipeline.

CES Energy Solutions has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.10.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on CES Energy Solutions’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $213 million and net profit of $40.45 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $316 million and had a net profit of $11.91 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 78 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CESDF in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

CES Energy Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. Its operations include Drilling Fluids, Production Chemicals, Transportation & Logistics, Environmental Services, and Laboratory Services. The company was founded on November 13, 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.