Canaccord Genuity Thinks XL Fleet’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Jonathan Dorsheimer from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on XL Fleet (XL), with a price target of $7.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.23, close to its 52-week low of $5.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Dorsheimer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.9% and a 51.4% success rate. Dorsheimer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Stmicroelectronics, Fuelcell Energy, and IPG Photonics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on XL Fleet is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $9.75, representing a 63.9% upside. In a report released yesterday, BTIG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

