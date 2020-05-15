Canaccord Genuity Thinks Vireo Health International’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released yesterday, Matt Bottomley from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Vireo Health International (VREOF), with a price target of C$2.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.46, close to its 52-week low of $0.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Bottomley is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -1.2% and a 43.8% success rate. Bottomley covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Harvest Health & Recreation, Green Thumb Industries, and OrganiGram Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Vireo Health International is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1.42.

The company has a one-year high of $4.06 and a one-year low of $0.20. Currently, Vireo Health International has an average volume of 119.3K.

Vireo Health International, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of medical cannabis. Its products include medical marijuana extracts in the form of oils, vaporizers, and capsules. The company was founded on November 23, 2004 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.