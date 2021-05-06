Canaccord Genuity Thinks Vapotherm’s Stock is Going to Recover

Canaccord Genuity analyst William Plovanic maintained a Buy rating on Vapotherm (VAPO) today and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $21.63, close to its 52-week low of $20.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Plovanic is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.1% and a 52.4% success rate. Plovanic covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Staar Surgical Company, Merit Medical Systems, and Edwards Lifesciences.

Vapotherm has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $40.33, which is an 83.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, BTIG also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

Vapotherm’s market cap is currently $560.5M and has a P/E ratio of -10.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 6.20.

Vapotherm, Inc. is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. It offers Hi-VNI Technology, a product which delivers noninvasive ventilator support by providing heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface. Its products include Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, Precision Flow Heliox, Vapotherm Transfer Unit 2.0, Q50 compressor, Disposable Patient Circuit, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Nasal Cannulas, Tracheostomy Adapter and Aerogen Adapter. The company was founded by William F. Niland, Jun Cortez, and William Cirksena in 1998 and is headquartered in Exeter, NH.