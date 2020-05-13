Canaccord Genuity Thinks Transglobe Energy’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Charlie Sharp from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Transglobe Energy (TGA). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.49, close to its 52-week low of $0.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Sharp is ranked #1916 out of 6546 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Transglobe Energy.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Transglobe Energy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $28.47 million and GAAP net loss of $8.2 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $40.61 million and had a net profit of $30.72 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

TransGlobe Energy Corp. engages in exploration, development, production, and acquisition of properties. It operates through the following segments: Egypt, Canada, and Corporate. Its activities include the operation of Harmattan; West Gharib, West Bakr, and North West Gharib in Egypt-Eastern Desert; and South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra in Egypt-Western Desert; and oil marketing. The company was founded on August 6, 1968 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.