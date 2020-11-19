Canaccord Genuity Thinks Transglobe Energy’s Stock is Going to Recover

Canaccord Genuity analyst Charlie Sharp maintained a Buy rating on Transglobe Energy (TGA) today and set a price target of p80.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.45, close to its 52-week low of $0.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Sharp is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.6% and a 51.5% success rate. Sharp covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Orca Exploration Group, Touchstone Exploration, and Vaalco Energy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Transglobe Energy with a $1.05 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $1.57 and a one-year low of $0.30. Currently, Transglobe Energy has an average volume of 280.2K.

TransGlobe Energy Corp. engages in exploration, development, production, and acquisition of properties. It operates through the following segments: Egypt, Canada, and Corporate. Its activities include the operation of Harmattan; West Gharib, West Bakr, and North West Gharib in Egypt-Eastern Desert; and South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra in Egypt-Western Desert; and oil marketing. The company was founded on August 6, 1968 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.