Canaccord Genuity Thinks The Supreme Cannabis Company’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released yesterday, Matt Bottomley from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on The Supreme Cannabis Company (SPRWF), with a price target of C$0.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.22, close to its 52-week low of $0.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Bottomley is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.3% and a 46.4% success rate. Bottomley covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Harvest Health & Recreation, Vireo Health International, and Green Thumb Industries.

The Supreme Cannabis Company has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $0.36.

The company has a one-year high of $1.45 and a one-year low of $0.10. Currently, The Supreme Cannabis Company has an average volume of 560.7K.

The Supreme Cannabis Co Inc is a Canada based company engaged in the production and sale of medical and recreational cannabis.