Canaccord Genuity Thinks SLANG Worldwide’s Stock is Going to Recover

Catie Powers- August 13, 2020, 6:26 AM EDT

In a report released yesterday, Robert Burleson from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on SLANG Worldwide (SLGWF), with a price target of C$0.40. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.10, close to its 52-week low of $0.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Burleson is ranked #434 out of 6892 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for SLANG Worldwide with a $0.38 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $1.04 and a one-year low of $0.08. Currently, SLANG Worldwide has an average volume of 262K.

SLANG Worldwide Inc is a cannabis-focused consumer packaged goods company. It is focused on acquiring and developing regional brands, as well as creating new brands to meet the needs of cannabis consumers.

