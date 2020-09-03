Canaccord Genuity Thinks SLANG Worldwide’s Stock is Going to Recover

Canaccord Genuity analyst Robert Burleson maintained a Buy rating on SLANG Worldwide (SLGWF) on August 19 and set a price target of C$0.40. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.10, close to its 52-week low of $0.08.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for SLANG Worldwide with a $0.38 average price target, implying a 230.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 28, Clarus also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $0.45 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $0.98 and a one-year low of $0.08. Currently, SLANG Worldwide has an average volume of 276.5K.

SLANG Worldwide Inc is a cannabis-focused consumer packaged goods company. It is focused on acquiring and developing regional brands, as well as creating new brands to meet the needs of cannabis consumers.