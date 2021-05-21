Canaccord Genuity Thinks Sigilon Therapeutics’ Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released yesterday, Michelle Gilson from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Sigilon Therapeutics (SGTX), with a price target of $62.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $12.70, close to its 52-week low of $12.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Gilson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.7% and a 40.2% success rate. Gilson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Travere Therapeutics, and Stoke Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Sigilon Therapeutics with a $62.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $54.32 and a one-year low of $12.34. Currently, Sigilon Therapeutics has an average volume of 110.4K.

Sigilon Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing a new class of therapeutics and functional cures for patients with chronic diseases by providing stable and durable levels of therapeutic molecules to patients.