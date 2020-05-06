Canaccord Genuity Thinks RioCan Real Estate Investment’s Stock is Going to Recover

Canaccord Genuity analyst Mark Rothschild maintained a Buy rating on RioCan Real Estate Investment (RIOCF) yesterday and set a price target of C$19.35. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $10.69, close to its 52-week low of $8.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Rothschild is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.8% and a 70.4% success rate. Rothschild covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, Choice Properties Real Estate Investment, and Summit Industrial Income REIT.

RioCan Real Estate Investment has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $17.29.

Based on RioCan Real Estate Investment’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $321 million and net profit of $151 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $301 million and had a net profit of $149 million.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, development, management, and operation of shopping centers. Its property portfolio includes grocery anchored, new format retail, urban retail, mixed-use and non-grocery anchored centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.