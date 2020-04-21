Canaccord Genuity Thinks PrairieSky Royalty’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released yesterday, Dennis Fong from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on PrairieSky Royalty (PREKF), with a price target of C$14.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.74, close to its 52-week low of $4.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Fong is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.2% and a 39.6% success rate. Fong covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Abraxas Petroleum, Birchcliff Energy, and Canadian Natural.

PrairieSky Royalty has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.78.

Based on PrairieSky Royalty’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $67.1 million and net profit of $24.3 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $51.6 million and had a net profit of $6 million.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd is the owner of subsurface mineral rights on a variety of royalty properties in western Canada. The company encourages third parties to develop these properties, while also seeking additional petroleum and natural gas royalty assets. Once PrairieSky has given a third party the right to explore, develop, or produce on its properties, the company collects royalty revenue from the development of petroleum and natural gas. Property arrangements can be contracted as lease issuances, farmouts, drilling commitments, or seismic option agreements.