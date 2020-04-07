Canaccord Genuity Thinks PaySign’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released yesterday, Austin Moldow from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on PaySign (PAYS), with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.13, close to its 52-week low of $3.64.

Currently, the analyst consensus on PaySign is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $12.50.

Based on PaySign’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $9.01 million and net profit of $2.96 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $6.42 million and had a net profit of $800.9K.

PaySign, Inc. engages in the provision of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications. It specializes in corporate incentive products, payroll cards, general purpose re-loadable cards, and travel cards. It markets its prepaid solutions through its PaySign brand. The company was founded by Mark R. Newcomer and Daniel H. Spencer on August 24, 1995 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.