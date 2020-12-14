Canaccord Genuity Thinks Olema Pharmaceuticals’ Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Arlinda Lee from Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Olema Pharmaceuticals (OLMA) and a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $43.28, close to its 52-week low of $40.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.8% and a 49.9% success rate. Lee covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Therapeutics, Black Diamond Therapeutics, and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Olema Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $56.00.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 18 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of OLMA in relation to earlier this year.

