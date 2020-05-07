Canaccord Genuity Thinks North American Construction Group’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Yuri Lynk from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on North American Construction Group (NOA), with a price target of C$16.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.63, close to its 52-week low of $4.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Lynk is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.1% and a 50.2% success rate. Lynk covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Hardwoods Distribution, Badger Daylighting, and SNC-Lavalin Group.

North American Construction Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.55.

Based on North American Construction Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $189 million and net profit of $8.24 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $131 million and had a net profit of $2.66 million.

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Acheson, Canada.