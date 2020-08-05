Canaccord Genuity Thinks Neuronetics’ Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released yesterday, Cecilia Furlong from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Neuronetics (STIM), with a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.01, close to its 52-week low of $1.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Furlong is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 55.6% success rate. Furlong covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Staar Surgical Company, and Merit Medical Systems.

Neuronetics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.75, a 76.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 28, JMP Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $12.20 and a one-year low of $1.25. Currently, Neuronetics has an average volume of 953.5K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 42 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of STIM in relation to earlier this year.

Neuronetics, Inc. commercial stage medical technology company. It focuses on designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients. It also provides a range of support services, including patient education, practice data management system, and customer and technical services to help the client start and manage TMS therapy systems. The company was founded by Steven B. Waite, Bruce J. Shook, Norman R. Weldon and Thomas D. Weldon in April 2003 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.