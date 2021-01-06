Canaccord Genuity Thinks Metacrine’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released yesterday, Edward Nash from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Metacrine (MTCR), with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $8.39, close to its 52-week low of $7.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Nash is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.7% and a 40.8% success rate. Nash covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Galmed Pharmaceuticals, and Akero Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Metacrine is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $20.67.

Metacrine Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing differentiated therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases.