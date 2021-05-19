Canaccord Genuity Thinks Metacrine’s Stock is Going to Recover

Canaccord Genuity analyst Edward Nash maintained a Buy rating on Metacrine (MTCR) yesterday and set a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.66, close to its 52-week low of $3.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Nash is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.3% and a 39.4% success rate. Nash covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Galmed Pharmaceuticals, and Oramed Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Metacrine is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $19.00.

Based on Metacrine’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $10.82 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $8.11 million.

Metacrine Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing differentiated therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases.