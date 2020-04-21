Canaccord Genuity Thinks MediPharm Labs’ Stock is Going to Recover

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kimberly Hedlin maintained a Buy rating on MediPharm Labs (MEDIF) yesterday and set a price target of C$4.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.34, close to its 52-week low of $0.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Hedlin is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.8% and a 41.2% success rate. Hedlin covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Decibel Cannabis Company, Khiron Life Sciences, and Delta 9 Cannabis.

MediPharm Labs has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.90.

Based on MediPharm Labs’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $32.44 million and GAAP net loss of $3.22 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $10.2 million and had a GAAP net loss of $3.46 million.

MediPharm Labs Corp has the distinction of being the first company in Canada to become a licensed producer for cannabis oil production under the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulation without first receiving a cannabis cultivation license. The focus on cannabis concentrates from current Good Manufacturing Practices and ISO standard clean rooms and critical environments laboratory, allows MediPharm Labs to produce purified, pharmaceutical-grade cannabis oil and concentrates for derivative products. The company has invested in research-driven team, technology, downstream extraction methodologies and purpose-built facilities to deliver safe and precisely-dosed cannabis products to patients and consumers.

