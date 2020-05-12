Canaccord Genuity Thinks Leaf Group’s Stock is Going to Recover

Canaccord Genuity analyst Maria Ripps maintained a Buy rating on Leaf Group (LEAF) yesterday and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.10, close to its 52-week low of $1.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Ripps is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.9% and a 58.3% success rate. Ripps covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Zillow Group, and Facebook.

Leaf Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.00.

The company has a one-year high of $7.89 and a one-year low of $1.03. Currently, Leaf Group has an average volume of 174.2K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 87 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of LEAF in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Leaf Group Ltd. engages in creating brands for lifestyle categories, including art and design, fitness and wellness, and home and decor. It operates through the Marketplaces and Media segments. The Marketplaces segment includes art and design marketplaces that serve a global community of independent artists, which consists of Society6.com and Deny Designs brands. The Media segment consists of owned and operated media properties that publish content, including videos, articles, and designed visual formats, on various category-specific properties with distinct editorial voices. The company was founded by Shawn J. Colo, Lawrence D. Fitzgibbon, and Richard M. Rosenblatt in March 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.