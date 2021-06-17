Canaccord Genuity Thinks Laird Superfood’s Stock is Going to Recover

Canaccord Genuity analyst Robert Burleson maintained a Buy rating on Laird Superfood (LSF) yesterday and set a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $27.25, close to its 52-week low of $27.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Burleson is ranked #245 out of 7550 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Laird Superfood with a $70.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $60.80 and a one-year low of $27.21. Currently, Laird Superfood has an average volume of 58K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 37 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of LSF in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Laird Superfood Inc is engaged in the business of manufacturing and marketing highly differentiated plant-based and functional foods. The product portfolio includes organic mushrooms, coconut water, organic coconut sugar, mushroom coffee, and other related products.