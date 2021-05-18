Canaccord Genuity Thinks Homology Medicines’ Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released yesterday, Michelle Gilson from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Homology Medicines (FIXX), with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.41, close to its 52-week low of $6.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Gilson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.3% and a 38.8% success rate. Gilson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Travere Therapeutics, and Sigilon Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Homology Medicines is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $24.80, representing a 294.3% upside. In a report issued on May 7, BTIG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

Based on Homology Medicines’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $29.31 million and GAAP net loss of $1.07 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $588K and had a GAAP net loss of $35.33 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 12 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of FIXX in relation to earlier this year.

Homology Medicines, Inc. operates as a technology platform to design and develop treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. The company was founded by Saswati Chatterjee in 2015 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.