Canaccord Genuity Thinks Histogen’s Stock is Going to Recover

Canaccord Genuity analyst John Newman maintained a Buy rating on Histogen (HSTO) yesterday and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.44, close to its 52-week low of $0.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.4% and a 49.0% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Atara Biotherapeutics, and Allogene Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Histogen with a $5.00 average price target.

