Canaccord Genuity Thinks Harvest Health & Recreation’s Stock is Going to Recover

Canaccord Genuity analyst Matt Bottomley maintained a Buy rating on Harvest Health & Recreation (HRVSF) today and set a price target of C$4.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.86, close to its 52-week low of $0.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Bottomley is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.8% and a 40.5% success rate. Bottomley covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Green Thumb Industries, MedMen Enterprises, and Curaleaf Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Harvest Health & Recreation is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $5.43.

The company has a one-year high of $10.40 and a one-year low of $0.46. Currently, Harvest Health & Recreation has an average volume of 435.8K.

Harvest Health & Recreation Inc is a vertically integrated cannabis company. The company’s segment include the production and sale of cannabis with three business areas namely Cultivation, Processing, and Retail dispensaries. It has expanded throughout Arizona, Maryland, and Pennsylvania.

