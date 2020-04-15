Canaccord Genuity Thinks Drone Delivery Canada’s Stock is Going to Recover

Canaccord Genuity analyst Doug Taylor maintained a Buy rating on Drone Delivery Canada (TAKOF) yesterday and set a price target of C$1.75. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.46, close to its 52-week low of $0.35.

Taylor has an average return of 2.3% when recommending Drone Delivery Canada.

According to TipRanks.com, Taylor is ranked #1842 out of 6438 analysts.

Drone Delivery Canada has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $1.26.

Based on Drone Delivery Canada’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $3.1 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $5.12 million.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. engages in the design, development, and implementation of a commercial drone delivery logistics platform. It provides Depot to Depot and Depot to Consumer drone delivery services. The Depot to Depot service focuses on rural applications providing services from warehouse to warehouse. The Depot to Consumer offers logistics services from a retailer or warehouse direct to a consumer’s home or business location. The company was founded on February 2, 2011 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.