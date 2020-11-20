Canaccord Genuity Thinks Digital Media Solutions’ Stock is Going to Recover

Canaccord Genuity analyst Maria Ripps maintained a Buy rating on Digital Media Solutions (DMS) yesterday and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.15, close to its 52-week low of $6.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Ripps is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 52.3% and a 69.4% success rate. Ripps covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Zillow Group Class A, and Alphabet Class A.

Digital Media Solutions has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.00, representing a 92.8% upside. In a report issued on November 11, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

Digital Media Solutions’ market cap is currently $417.5M and has a P/E ratio of 11.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -3.27.

