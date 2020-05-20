Canaccord Genuity Thinks Delta 9 Cannabis’ Stock is Going to Recover

Delta 9 Cannabis (VRNDF) received a Buy rating and a C$0.75 price target from Canaccord Genuity analyst Kimberly Hedlin today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.35, close to its 52-week low of $0.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Hedlin is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.1% and a 44.7% success rate. Hedlin covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Decibel Cannabis Company, Khiron Life Sciences, and MediPharm Labs.

Delta 9 Cannabis has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $0.54.

Delta 9 Cannabis’ market cap is currently $30.36M and has a P/E ratio of 4.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.21.

Delta 9 Cannabis, Inc. is a vertically integrated cannabis company, which engages in the production of medical and recreational cannabis products. Its products include kami mist, brooklyn sunrise, sesi star, and oil and sprays. The company was founded by John William Arbuthnot III and John William Arbuthnot IV in 2012 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.