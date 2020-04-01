Canaccord Genuity Thinks Cresco Labs’ Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released yesterday, Derek Dley from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Cresco Labs (CRLBF), with a price target of C$12.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.98, close to its 52-week low of $1.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Dley is ranked #1312 out of 6239 analysts.

Cresco Labs has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.57, a 259.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 18, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$16.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $13.82 and a one-year low of $1.95. Currently, Cresco Labs has an average volume of 610.5K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Cresco Labs Inc is a Canada based company engaged in the production and sale of cannabis. The company distribute its products to dispensaries nationwide, including several dispensaries owned and operated by its team. Its product includes Reserve, Remedi, Mindy’s. All the revenues of the company were generated in the United States. It has ownership interests in Illinois, Pennsylvania, Ohio, California, Maryland, and Arizona.

Read More on CRLBF: