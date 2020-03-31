Canaccord Genuity Thinks BRP’s Stock is Going to Recover

Canaccord Genuity analyst Derek Dley reiterated a Buy rating on BRP (DOOO) yesterday and set a price target of C$31.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.07, close to its 52-week low of $12.98.

Dley has an average return of 33.9% when recommending BRP.

According to TipRanks.com, Dley is ranked #1277 out of 6216 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BRP is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $26.02, representing a 54.0% upside. In a report issued on March 16, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$56.00 price target.

Based on BRP’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.62 billion and net profit of $118 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.51 billion and had a net profit of $82.7 million.

BRP, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. Its brands include Ski-Doo, Lynx, Sea-Doo, Evinrude, Rotax, Can-Am, and Alumacraft. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Valcourt, Canada.