Canaccord Genuity Thinks Brewin Dolphin’s Stock is Going to Recover

Brian Anderson- April 30, 2020, 7:02 AM EDT

Canaccord Genuity analyst Justin Bates initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Brewin Dolphin (BDNHF) today and set a price target of p335.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.65, close to its 52-week low of $2.56.

Bates has an average return of 42.1% when recommending Brewin Dolphin.

According to TipRanks.com, Bates is ranked #5667 out of 6561 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Brewin Dolphin with a $4.00 average price target, implying a 50.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 17, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a p305.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $4.58 and a one-year low of $2.56. Currently, Brewin Dolphin has an average volume of 513.

Brewin Dolphin Holdings Plc is an independently-owned wealth company. It provides financial planning and investment management services. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

