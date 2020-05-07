Canaccord Genuity Thinks AYR Strategies’ Stock is Going to Recover

Canaccord Genuity analyst Robert Burleson maintained a Buy rating on AYR Strategies (AYRSF) yesterday and set a price target of C$15.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.75, close to its 52-week low of $3.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Burleson is ranked #521 out of 6523 analysts.

AYR Strategies has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.64, representing a 148.6% upside. In a report issued on April 23, Beacon also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a C$31.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $19.71 and a one-year low of $3.45. Currently, AYR Strategies has an average volume of 30.4K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

AYR Strategies Inc is a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator (MSO) with a portfolio of companies in the western and eastern U.S. The firm is a cultivator, manufacturer, and retailer of cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods.

Read More on AYRSF: