Canaccord Genuity Thinks Aspen Group’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released yesterday, Austin Moldow from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Aspen Group (ASPU), with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.45, close to its 52-week low of $4.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Moldow is ranked #1251 out of 7517 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aspen Group is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $12.75, implying a 138.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Roth Capital also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $11.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $13.17 and a one-year low of $4.70. Currently, Aspen Group has an average volume of 271K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 38 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ASPU in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in March 2021, Andrew Kaplan, a Director at ASPU bought 12,500 shares for a total of $24,000.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Aspen Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It operates through its subsidiary Aspen University and United States University. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.