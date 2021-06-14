Canaccord Genuity Thinks Aptose Biosciences’ Stock is Going to Recover

In a report issued on June 11, John Newman from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Aptose Biosciences (APTO), with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.76, close to its 52-week low of $3.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.0% and a 46.7% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Hutchison China MediTech, and Atara Biotherapeutics.

Aptose Biosciences has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.14, implying a 164.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 11, JonesTrading also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $7.30 and a one-year low of $3.39. Currently, Aptose Biosciences has an average volume of 4.12M.

Aptose Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the discovery, research, and development of anti-cancer therapies. Its product pipeline includes APTO-253, a small molecule that induces expression of the Kruppel-Like Factor 4 genes; and CG-806 a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent. The company was founded on September 5, 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.