Canaccord Genuity Thinks Air Canada’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Doug Taylor from Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Air Canada (ACDVF) and a price target of C$30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.41, close to its 52-week low of $6.50.

Taylor has an average return of 45.4% when recommending Air Canada.

According to TipRanks.com, Taylor is ranked #2066 out of 6216 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Air Canada with a $30.31 average price target, implying a 150.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 17, Paradigm also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$30.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $40.32 and a one-year low of $6.50. Currently, Air Canada has an average volume of 44.79K.

Air Canada provides airline transportation services. It engages in full-service airline, scheduled passenger and cargo services, serving more than two hundred airports on six continents. It operates flights in Canada, the USA, Latin America, Europe, Australia and Asia. The company was founded on April 11, 1936 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.