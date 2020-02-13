Canaccord Genuity Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Sun Life Financial (SLF)

In a report released yesterday, Scott Chan CFA from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on Sun Life Financial (SLF), with a price target of C$66.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $49.23, close to its 52-week high of $49.29.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.7% and a 50.6% success rate. CFA covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as National Bank of Canada, Toronto Dominion Bank, and Canadian Western Bank.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Sun Life Financial with a $50.55 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $49.29 and a one-year low of $34.78. Currently, Sun Life Financial has an average volume of 446.2K.

Sun Life Financial, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates its business through its segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.