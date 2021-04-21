Canaccord Genuity Sticks to Their Hold Rating for New Found Gold Corp (NFGFF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Tom Gallo reiterated a Hold rating on New Found Gold Corp (NFGFF) yesterday and set a price target of C$4.25. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.86, close to its 52-week high of $4.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Gallo is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.2% and a 66.7% success rate. Gallo covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Paramount Gold Nevada, Battle North Gold, and Marathon Gold.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for New Found Gold Corp with a $3.37 average price target.

New Found Gold Corp is a mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and evaluation of resource properties with a focus on gold properties located in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador and Ontario, Canada. The company’s principal objective is to explore and develop the Queensway Project, which is located near Gander, Newfoundland.