Canaccord Genuity Sticks to Their Hold Rating for CPI Aerostructures (CVU)

In a report issued on April 16, Kenneth Herbert from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on CPI Aerostructures (CVU), with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Herbert is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 28.7% and a 75.4% success rate. Herbert covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Spirit AeroSystems, and Maxar Technologies.

CPI Aerostructures has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $5.00.

Based on CPI Aerostructures’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $25.58 million and net profit of $815.2K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $22.69 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.26 million.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. engages in the manufacture and supply of structural aircraft parts and aerosystems for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in both the commercial and defense markets. It provides engineering, program management, supply chain management, and overhaul services. The company was founded by Arthur August in January 1980 and is headquartered in Edgewood, NY.