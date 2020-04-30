Canaccord Genuity Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Belden (BDC)

In a report released yesterday, Jonathan Dorsheimer from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on Belden (BDC), with a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $33.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Dorsheimer is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.2% and a 41.9% success rate. Dorsheimer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Stmicroelectronics, IPG Photonics, and Plug Power.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Belden is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $42.36, which is a 17.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 21, Stifel Nicolaus also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $34.50 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $62.28 and a one-year low of $25.55. Currently, Belden has an average volume of 437.8K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 32 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of BDC in relation to earlier this year.

Belden, Inc. engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications. The Industrial Solutions segment includes physical network and fieldbus infrastructure components and on-machine connectivity systems customized to end user, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) needs. The company was founded by Joseph C. Belden in 1902 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.