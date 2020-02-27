Canaccord Genuity Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS)

In a report issued on February 25, Scott Chan CFA from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS), with a price target of C$77.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $54.42.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bank Of Nova Scotia is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $59.05, which is an 8.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 25, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$77.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $58.22 and a one-year low of $50.36. Currently, Bank Of Nova Scotia has an average volume of 757K.

Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.