Canaccord Genuity Sticks to Their Buy Rating for VBI Vaccines (VBIV)

In a report released yesterday, John Newman from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on VBI Vaccines (VBIV), with a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.4% and a 48.6% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Allogene Therapeutics, and Atara Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for VBI Vaccines with a $6.33 average price target, representing a 78.3% upside. In a report issued on February 25, Jefferies also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

Based on VBI Vaccines’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $298K and GAAP net loss of $13 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $647K and had a GAAP net loss of $16.16 million.

VBI Vaccines, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of eVLP vaccine platform for the design of (e) virus-like-particle vaccines that closely mimic the target virus. The company also involves in the development of thermostable technology that enables the development of vaccines and biologics that can withstand storage or shipment at constantly fluctuating temperatures. VBI Vaccines was founded on July 25, 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.