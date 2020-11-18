Canaccord Genuity Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Vaalco Energy (EGY)

In a report released today, Charlie Sharp from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Vaalco Energy (EGY), with a price target of p210.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Sharp is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.3% and a 50.0% success rate. Sharp covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Orca Exploration Group, Touchstone Exploration, and Genel Energy.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Vaalco Energy is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $2.75.

The company has a one-year high of $2.60 and a one-year low of $0.70. Currently, Vaalco Energy has an average volume of 279.3K.

VAALCO Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon, Equatorial Guinea; and Corporate and Other. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation. The Corporate and Other segment consists of corporate and operations support costs. The company was founded by Virgil A. Walston and Charles Alcorn in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.