Canaccord Genuity Sticks to Their Buy Rating for TransMedics Group (TMDX)

In a report released today, William Plovanic from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on TransMedics Group (TMDX), with a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $39.69, close to its 52-week high of $41.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Plovanic is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.7% and a 55.4% success rate. Plovanic covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Staar Surgical Company, Merit Medical Systems, and Edwards Lifesciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on TransMedics Group is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $44.67, implying an 11.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 24, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $44.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $41.20 and a one-year low of $10.10. Currently, TransMedics Group has an average volume of 511.1K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 17 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of TMDX in relation to earlier this year.

TransMedics Group, Inc. is a commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation. The company was founded by Waleed H. Hassanein in October 2018 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.